Education ministry denounces rumours over closure of educational institutes 

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera
Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Al Jazeera

The Ministry of Education has denounced the rumours surrounding the closure of educational institutions amid the upsurge of Covid-19 cases and deaths across the country.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the ministry said that Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni did not make any statements in this regard and educational institutes are to remain open on a limited scale as previously announced. 

Besides, the current pandemic situation of the country is being closely monitored a decision on this matter will be taken following a meeting with the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19. 

The government is currently focusing on ensuring vaccination for the students, added the official release requesting all to refrain from spreading and believing in rumours.
 

