Education is up despite Covid-19 in 2020: Report

Although the country has been grappling with tackling the Covid-19 surge, education across the country has increased amid the pandemic, according to the Sample Vital Registration System (SVRS) 2020 report.

The report was prepared by Monitoring the Situation of Vital Statistics of Bangladesh (MSVSB) project (3rd phase), of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Education displayed an upward trend, with 75.2 percent of 7-15 year olds being educated in 2020, which was 74.4 percent in 2019, the report stated.

75.6 percent of 15 year olds and above received an education in 2020, which was 74.7 percent in 2019.

According to the data, 77.4 percent of males and 72.9 percent of females, 7-15 years of age, received an education in 2020, which was 76.5 percent and 72.3 percent in 2019, respectively.

78.2 percent of males and 73.0 percent of females, fifteen years old and above received an education in 2020, which was 77.4 percent and 71.9 percent in 2019, respectively.

The statistics came as surprise given that the government shut down all educational institutions since 17 March last year to contain the spread of the virus.

The shutdown of educational institutions was extended by the ministry several times upon the suggestion of the National Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

Though the education ministry was thinking of fully reopening schools and colleges in May this year, it could not, due to rising virus infections and deaths.

Universities had planned to resume in-person classes from 24 May this year after vaccinating residential students and teachers, but the education ministry extended their closure as well due to the rising trend of Covid-19 infections in the country.

Amid concerns about the coronavirus, the education ministry last year promoted students to the next level without holding major public examinations.

Classes and examinations have remained suspended since then but administrative activities have gradually resumed. Some classes were held online.

The government had to cancel last year's Primary School Certificate (PSC), Junior School Certificate (JSC), and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams due to the pandemic.

The PSC and JSC candidates got automatic promotion to the next class, while HSC students were assessed based on their JSC and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results.

All primary to secondary level students were also promoted automatically. There are about 4.5 crore students from pre-primary to higher education level at around two lakh educational institutions across the country.

Experts have suggested that the government must formulate a two-year or three-year plan for learning recovery that will include basic subjects like Bangla and mathematics for primary students, and Bangla, mathematics, English, and science, for secondary level students.