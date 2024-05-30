Education for all: ULAB signs MoU with JAAGO Foundation

Press Release
30 May, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:36 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh and JAAGO Foundation have extended their strategic partnership through a MoU, focusing on joint initiatives for the next five years. 

Prof Imran Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, ULAB penned the agreement with Korvi Rakshand, Founder & Executive Director, JAAGO Foundation.

Initiatives include one full scholarship annually from ULAB for a JAAGO student to pursue an undergraduate degree at ULAB. Additionally, ULAB will organise biannual visits for JAAGO students in classes 8-10 to the university. 

JAAGO, in turn, will offer opportunities for ULAB students to volunteer on

various projects, mentor JAAGO children and engage in part-time teaching, as well as collaborate with the ULAB Career Service Office to offer internships and full-time job opportunities for suitable ULAB graduates.

Delegation from JAAGO Foundation included Mrs Safina Anjum, Communication Manager of the Founder Office, while the attendees of ULAB included Dr Jude William Genilo, Pro-VC, Dr Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, Treasurer, Dr Sarwar Uddin Ahmed, Dean and Professor, School of Business, Dr Kaiser Md Hamidul Haq, Professor & Dean, School of Arts and Humanities, Zamal Uddin Bhuiyan, Joint Registrar & Admission Director, Ms Jennifer Hossain, Director, International Affairs and Moinak Kanungo, Deputy Director, Student Affairs, Co-curricular, and Clubs.

