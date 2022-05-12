EDU introduces MSc in Data Analytics for the first time in the country

East Delta University (EDU) started a specialised master's program titled MSc in Data Analytics and Design Thinking for Business.

EDU being a pioneer in regards to offering contemporary degree programmes has introduced as the first and only university in Bangladesh a degree in Data Analytics and Design Thinking, reads a press release.

The MSc in Data Analytics and Design Thinking for Business degree blends the data analytics overview with the necessary skills to design creative and successful business models.

This degree allows the learners to focus on data-driven business designs, marketing and human resources management with the appropriate use of data science.

Alongside the analytics module, students will study strategic marketing in this digital era and creative HRM practices with extensive use of data science, reads the statement.

The Architect of the programme, the Founder and Vice-chairman of EDU Sayeed Al Noman expressed his philosophy regarding this one of a kind programme, "The innovative business design makes for substantive and emotional distinction which can certainly lead towards making a lasting effect in the human psyche."

"In this era, the design has become profoundly crucial in business spheres, and companies are consistently seeking to recognise and optimise the strategic edge that creative design can bring."

"To help companies solve today's business issues in new ways, business executives aim to improve their innovative and operational thinking skills. Such a program was not offered before in our country and to relinquish this void, EDU came forward with an internationally acclaimed faculty pool and a curriculum that resonates with the global requirements too," he said.

There are four modules, including the Data Analytics module, Design Thinking for Business module, Creative Design for Marketing and HRM module, and Application of Data Analytics for Business module.

Participants will learn to understand and analyse data from the cores, including data design, data handling and decision making, and data visualization and interpretation. It will include a range of business courses linked to business designs for creative thinking and practices.

The MSc in Data Analytics and Design Thinking for Business program will prepare students for careers that apply and manage modern data science to solve critical business challenges.

This degree aims to turn big data into actionable intelligence. To that end, business analysts use a variety of statistical and quantitative methods, computational tools, and predictive models – as well as their knowledge of business, marketing, HRM, the corporate world, and the economy – to make data-driven decisions and design thinking for modern business, reads the statement.

University Vice-chancellor Professor Sikandar Khan stated that "this crafted programme may open a new avenue to materialise the dream of the present government to build a Digital Bangladesh. The university got motivated to offer this one of a kind master's programme considering the dream of the government of Bangladesh. To transform the country from traditional to digital requires a group of talented and technology-centric young people who can combine the ideas of business with the latest technology and data science."

EDU authorities declared that applicants and graduates from any background are eligible for this program. The unique curriculum mapping of this unconventional programme allows applicants with any undergraduate degree to apply for admissions.

The graduates from non-relevant disciplines will also be equipped with necessary techniques from the tailor-made course.

The total program cost is Tk419,000 but the university authority is offering a special 70% waiver on tuition fees. Special waiver on admission fees will be available.

After all these waivers the programme will cost Tk167,000. In addition, students can avail upto 100% scholarship based on academic merit and work experience.