Ecnec approves Rajshahi Medical University project 

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved the project for establishing a medical university in Rajshahi aiming to provide international standard healthcare services to two crore people.

The project involves an estimated cost of Tk1,867 crore with an implementation target year of 2026.

Besides, under the same project, a 1200-bed hospital along with an academic building will be set up to provide healthcare services to the residents of Rajshahi and surrounding areas.

The approval came at a meeting of the ECNEC held with its Chairperson Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM chaired the meeting virtually from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said that a total of 10 projects were approved Tuesday involving an overall estimated cost of Tk10,856 crore with four revised projects.

Of the revised projects, 96% cost was raised in the 'Fire Service Station Construction in 25 Upazila' making the cost over Tk289 crore from the actual Tk147 crore. The cost was raised and the duration was extended three times since the project was undertaken in 2011.

The project cost of the connecting road construction from Bogura town up to the medical college was raised by 76% from the primary cost of Tk105 crore.

Besides, 60% cost was raised in the Goma bridge construction project on the Barisal Lakkhipasha-Dumki highway.

Moreover, a 27% project cost was increased in the upgrading of the Sirajganj part of the Nalka-Sirajganj highway into four lanes and the rest of the highway into two lanes. The project was approved at a cost of Tk327 crore.

At the press briefing, Shamsul Alam said that the PM has instructed the authorities concerned to construct elevated bridges instead of culverts and elevated expressways instead of roads in the haor areas.

Besides, the premier asked to install duct cable lines for electricity transmission in the cyclone-prone areas.