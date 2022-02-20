Eastern University wins Bangladesh round of Int’l Moot Court Competition

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 09:44 pm

Eastern University has won the sixth Bangladesh National Round of the Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition (Jessup) while the BRAC University emerged as the runner-up.

Independent University, Bangladesh hosted the competition organised by Jessup Bangladesh with the support of the US Embassy, through the Department of Justice's Office of Prosecutorial Development, Assistance, and Training (OPDAT).

The OPDAT sponsored the participation of teams from 32 Bangladeshi universities and supplied judges for the quarterfinal, semifinal, and final rounds, says a press release.  

The US Embassy congratulated the winners of the competition, held from February 17-19, through the media statement on Sunday.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the competition, US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave stressed on the importance of the Jessup competition in promoting international cooperation and the rule of law.    

"The advocacy skills that you develop through moot court will benefit you for the rest of your career," she told the participants.

LaFave also encouraged the participants to maintain their relationships with each other as they move forward in their legal careers and become the future leaders of Bangladesh. 

Speaker of Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was the chief guest at the opening ceremony addressed by vice-chancellor of IUB, dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences of IUB, and advisor of the Law Department of IUB.

Mentionable, Jessup is the world's largest moot court competition, which brings together aspiring law students from approximately 700 law schools across 100 nations and jurisdictions. Competitors address fictional disputes between countries before the International Court of Justice. The competition builds the oral and written presentation skills that are instrumental to aspiring lawyers' overall advocacy skills and forges connections between international law students.

The international rounds of the Moot Court Competition 2022 will be held between March 24 and April 10. 

Eastern University / Jessup Moot Court competition

