Eastern University wins Bangladesh national round of Philip C Jessup Intl Law Moot Court Competition 2022

Education

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 05:11 pm

Independent University Bangladesh hosted the 6th Bangladesh National Round of the Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition and announced BRAC University as the runner-up

Eastern University wins Bangladesh national round of Philip C Jessup Intl Law Moot Court Competition 2022

Eastern University has won the sixth Bangladesh National Round of the Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition (Jessup) and Brac University was the runner-up, announced the US Embassy.

With the support of the US Embassy, through the Department of Justice's Office of Prosecutorial Development, Assistance, and Training (OPDAT), Jessup Bangladesh organised, and Independent University Bangladesh hosted, the 'Sixth Bangladesh National Round' from 17-19 February, said a press release. 

According to the media release, OPDAT sponsored the participation of teams from 32 Bangladeshi universities and supplied judges for the quarterfinal, semifinal, and final rounds. 
To mark the opening ceremony of the competition, US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave as the guest of honour, delivered remarks reflecting on the importance of the Jessup competition in promoting international cooperation and the rule of law.   

"The advocacy skills that you develop through moot court will benefit you for the rest of your career," she said.  LaFave also encouraged the participants to maintain their relationships with each other as they move forward in their legal careers and become the future leaders of Bangladesh.

Speaker of Parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, was the chief guest and the vice chancellor of IUB, dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences of IUB, and advisor of the Law Department of IUB addressed the participants.

Jessup is a moot court competition, which brings together aspiring law students from approximately 700 law schools across 100 nations and jurisdictions.  Competitors address fictional disputes between countries before the International Court of Justice.  The competition builds oral and written presentation skills that are instrumental to aspiring lawyers' overall advocacy skills, and forges connections between international law students.
 

