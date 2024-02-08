East West University students shine on global photography stage

East West University Photography Club announced that Shafaeat Jamil secured the 3rd prize in the "Xiaomi Imagery Award 2023, supported by Leica".

This annual competition, hosted by Xiaomi since 2019, brings together talent from 190 countries, amassing over 700,000 photos.

The photo represents the immense dedication behind perfect timing and a position that speaks volumes about Shafaeat's commitment to photography, a press release said.

"We are also proud to share another great news that our current event coordinator, Mahdin Shafiq Omi participated in the renowned 'Sony World Photography Awards 2024'. His exceptional work earned him the title of 'National Award Winner for Bangladesh'," the press release added.