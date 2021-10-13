East West ranked as top private university of Bangladesh in AD Scientific Index

East West University (EWU) was ranked first among the private universities of Bangladesh by the "AD Scientific Index 2021" ranking.

In this list, Dhaka University was ranked first in both public and private combined lists of the country, said a press release.

In the combined list, EWU holds the fourth place while Bangladesh Agricultural University holds the second, and Jahangirnagar University holds the third position.

The AD Scientific Index has published the ranking on their website with the data of 13,530 universities of 206 countries in the world.

Harvard University in the United States has topped the list.

The AD Scientific Index was published using the last 5 years' values of the i10 index, h-index, and citation scores in Google Scholar, the press release added.

Around forty faculty members of EWU have been also placed in the world scientist ranking by AD Scientific Index.

Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser and founder vice chancellor of EWU and the former governor of Bangladesh Bank, congratulated the University on the achievement.