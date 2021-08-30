DU’s IBA wins Battle of Minds champion trophy 

Team Fan Club from Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration (IBA) have been crowned champions at the grand finale of Battle of Minds (BOM).

Team Say Our Name from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Team ANTS from Islamic University of Technology (IUT) were declared first and second runners up respectively, says a press release on Sunday.

One of the most highly anticipated talent competitions of the country, Battle of Minds successfully completed its 18th year.

The champions of the 18th edition were declared after months of riveting rounds of challenges.

More than 800 teams battled it out for a chance to represent Bangladesh on the global platform, to further compete with 26 participating countries.

The global winning team will receive up to 50,000 GBP in seed funding to fuel their entrepreneurial dreams.

Minister M. A. Mannan MP, Ministry of Planning graced the virtual event, speaking of and to the young minds of the country stressing on the importance of talent platforms like this to groom the new generation and get them ready as professionals.

This year, participants of Battle of Minds chose one of the socio-economic challenges, Culture,Farming, Waste & Energy and worked to tackle it with a business plan. The winning team ideated to take the plastic waste and mix it with sand to form eco-friendly bricks, with less carbon footprint than regular clay bricks.

BAT Bangladesh has been organizing this countrywide talent platform since 2004, and despite having to go virtual due to the pandemic, they have successfully done so for the second year in a row.

Saad Jashim, Head of Human Resources of BAT Bangladesh spoke of why this competition is imperative to showcase the bright minds of the future, "Battle of Minds has transcended borders to be the premier talent competition globally, allowing teams to bring out the best in themselves and preparing them for life after undergrad studies."