DU will play important role in implementing Paris Climate Agreement: DU VC

Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman/UNB
The University of Dhaka will play a significant role in achieving the sustainable development goals (SDG) and implementing the Paris Climate Agreement, said the vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman.

The university has already taken initiatives to restructure its curriculum, focusing on the SDGs, and has undertaken special research projects, the VC said, addressing a virtual meeting of vice-chancellors of some 80 top institutions around the world.

The university has already formed a DU SDG Response Coordination Cell, the vice-chancellor said.

The virtual meeting was organised by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) on Tuesday, read a press release.

Professor Jeffrey Sachs, president of UN SDSN, delivered the welcome address at the event and the Greek Minister of Education and Religion, Niki Kerameus, made the opening remarks.

Stefania Giannini, assistant director general for education at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), Andy Haines, professor of Environmental Change and Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), and Vuk Jeremić, former president of the UN General Assembly, spoke at the event among others.

The speakers emphasised the democratisation of knowledge and inclusion of interdisciplinary concepts in the curriculum, creating opportunities for inclusive, skills-based learning.

