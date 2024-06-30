Public university teachers to go on strike from tomorrow demanding universal pension scheme withdrawal

The teachers of all public universities of the country, including the Dhaka University, are going on strike from tomorrow (1 July) for an indefinite period demanding the withdrawal of the new universal pension scheme 'Prottoy'.

The Bangladesh University Teachers Association Federation, a front of teachers' associations of public universities, made the announcement today (30 June) in a press conference at the main gate of Dhaka University's Arts Building.

Earlier on the day, the Dhaka University Teachers Association announced the suspension of classes and examinations of all departments of the university for an indefinite period with this demand.

The strike will be observed until the demands for the withdrawal of the inclusion of university teachers from discriminatory certification schemes, introduction of individual pay scales for teachers, and inclusion of university teachers in the promised supergrade are fulfilled, according to a press statement issued by the association today.

"As part of our all-out protest programmes, the teachers of Dhaka University will not be attending classes. If the teachers are not going to the classes, how will the classes take place," Dr Md Nizamul Hoque, president of the DU Teachers Association, told The Business Standard.

Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, also the secretary general of the University Teachers Association Federation, said if the 'Prottoy' scheme is implemented, the students currently studying and are interested in future careers, like teaching in universities, will also be affected.

"Therefore, our movement is for protecting the interests of the future of the young generation and against the conspiracy to destroy the higher education system.

"We still hope that the government will immediately accept this demand so that we can go back to classes. Until then, an all-out strike will be observed in all public universities across the country from 1 July until the demands of the teachers' association are met."

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance introduced "Prottoy" under its Universal Pension Schemefor autonomous, state-owned, statutory, and their subordinate bodies. Employees of these institutions, who will join on 1 July or onwards, have to enrol in the new scheme.

Teachers across the country have been calling for the withdrawal of the Prottoy scheme for newly recruited university employees terming it 'discriminatory' in recent days.

They said it would create discrimination among the university teachers.

In addition, the association also sought an immediate introduction of a "super grade" for the university teachers.

"The Prottoy scheme will create discrimination among the old and new employees. If it exists, it will negatively impact the co-workers," Zeenat Huda, general secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association, said at the time.

"The current teachers are satisfied with the existing pension scheme. It is not clear why this new scheme has been introduced," Zeenat added.

Speaking to TBS, Dr Zannatul Ferdous, from the Department of Social Work in Rajshahi University said, "We have been participating in the protest since morning. We are going along with the federation's decision. Our main concern is for the young generation who will join as teachers in public universities. In the very beginning, there were only four schemes. This new scheme was added later. It is discriminatory. We are not protesting for us as we are not under this scheme. There will be more protest programmes until the scheme is withdrawn."

Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, department of Philosophy of Jahangir University said, "The classes and exams have been halted. The previous scheme was better than the new one. We are not demanding much. We want only the portion we get. There is a financial loss. The reason why teachers come into this profession is for the security of their pension. If there is no pension security then brilliant students will not come into this profession. Consequently, universities will face a big loss. The universities will be full of unprofessionals."

What's in the Prottoy scheme introduced for newly-recruited employees?

The new scheme will not impact the existing pension and gratuity benefits of current officers and employees, said a statutory regulatory order issued by the regulations wing of the Finance Division on 13 March.

However, individuals with a minimum of 10 years of remaining service can opt to participate in the scheme if they wish to do so.

The employing organisation will deduct a maximum of 10% of the basic salary of an employee or a maximum of Tk5,000, whichever is less than the salary, and the organisation will also deposit the same amount in the employee's account. If the employee wishes, they can increase the subscription rate and pay it personally.

Under the Prottoy scheme, if an individual contributes Tk2,500 monthly from their own salary upon joining an institution and continues to contribute the same amount for 30 years, they will receive a pension of Tk62,330 per month upon retirement, starting from the age of 60 years.

Currently, autonomous or statutory bodies, and state-owned companies without pension provisions have the Contributory Provident Fund (CPF). Employees contribute 10% of their basic salary, while the company contributes 8.33%.

From this fund, employees receive retirement benefits. Additionally, employees receive an annual gratuity equal to two months of basic salary, mainly funded by the government budget.

SUST teachers to go on work abstention from tomorrow

Teachers of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) will also go on work abstention from 1 July demanding their exclusion from the universal pension scheme.

No classes or exams will be held during the work abstention. Their other demands are inclusion of university teachers in the proposed super grade and the introduction of a separate pay scale.

The SUST Teachers' Association organised a consultation meeting in the university's auditorium where the forum's President Prof Mohammad Anwar Hossain, General Secretary Prof Dr Md Alamgir Kabir, deans of various faculties, departmental heads, and other faculty members were present.

Despite several peaceful demonstrations, including a human chain on 9 May, a black badge protest on 11 May, and a three-day half-day work abstention from 25-27 June, the government has yet to respond positively to the demands, forcing the teachers to announce the strike, said the speakers at the meeting.

Prof Dr Alamgir Kabir said the government has not given them any assurance despite their programmes.

Expressing solidarity with the University Teachers Association Federation, they will go on strike from tomorrow, he said.

He said they will continue the strike until their demands are met.