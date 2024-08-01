DU teachers, students to hold rally on Thursday protesting police attack

Teachers and students of different departments of Dhaka University will hold a rally and form a human chain on Thursday (1 August) protesting police attack on students and teachers.

"We, the teachers and staff of Economics Department of Dhaka University, will hold a rally on 1 August at 11am at the base of Oporajeyo Bangla on DU campus to protest the harassment and violence against students and teachers," said Professor Salim Raihan from Department of Economics.

He also urged teachers and staff of all other departments to join them.

Additionally, the teachers and students of the Public Administration Department will form a human chain on the same issue at the same place at 12pm.

Shehreen Amin Bhuiyan and Prof Dr Nusrat Zahan Choudhury, faculty members of the department of Public Administration, suffered injuries while trying to save one of their students near the Supreme Court premises.

The incident took place around 12:30pm on Wednesday while policemen tried to take one of the protesting students into custody.

Earlier, a number of teachers of Dhaka University came out on the road to join the 'March For Justice' led by students expressing their solidarity with the ongoing movement led by students of the country.