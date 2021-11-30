DU students raise 3-point demand to cap on-campus food price

DU students raise 3-point demand to cap on-campus food price

Proctor Golam Rabbani received the memorandum from students on behalf of the vice-chancellor

The students of Dhaka University have submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor of the institution to press home their three-point demand for ensuring nutritious food within the limit of Tk30.

The memo was submitted today by the 'Reduce food prices' movement, initiated by the students of DU.

Proctor Golam Rabbani received the memorandum from students on behalf of the vice-chancellor, said Kazi Rakib Hossain, a law department student of the university.

The three demands are:
1. Increase subsidies, reduce food prices
2. Introduce dining facility under the supervision of hall authorities
3. Improve food quality and the canteen environment.

