DU students protest High Court's reinstatement of quota system in government jobs

Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. The protest rally was held on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday, 9 June). Photo: UNB

At least 2,000 students from Dhaka University staged a protest today against the High Court's decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs.

The procession began at 11am from the front gate of the Central Library and concluded at the Raju Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.

Marching through the campus, the protesters shouted slogans demanding the repeal of the quota system in government jobs.

Fahim, an English department student, expressed his frustration, saying, "The decision to reintroduce the quota system in government jobs has destroyed the hopes and dreams of students who aspire to advance the country with their talent."

He urged continuous protests until their demands are met.

Tamanna Akter, a student of French at the Institute of Modern Languages, called for a fair process that offers equal opportunity to all job seekers.

"Though I am a woman, I do not want a female quota because the quota system does not support meritocracy," she said.

Rifat Rashid, another student, highlighted constitutional guarantees of equal rights, arguing that the High Court's decision contradicts these principles.

"The students of this country will never agree to such a discriminatory decision," he said, calling for the reinstatement of the 2018 decision.

Another protester emphasised that the quota system contradicts the spirit of the Liberation War and would benefit the less deserving.

Mahin Sarkar, the rally's anchor, issued an ultimatum, demanding that the decision be reversed by June 30, warning that the movement would spread from campuses to the streets if the demand is not met.

At the rally's conclusion, a student delegation submitted a memorandum to the Attorney General, urging the retraction of the High Court's decision and the reintroduction of the 2018 policy.

Simultaneously, protests were held at Chittagong University (CU), Rajshahi University (RU), Jahangirnagar University (JU), and Jagannath University (JnU).