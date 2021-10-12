DU students to get health insurance with payment of Tk270 premium

All regular students of Dhaka University (DU) will get highest Tk50,000 health insurance after paying only a premium amount of Tk270 during admission every year.

Students will get the insurance benefits during their studentship until the age of 28, Prothom Alo reported citing a DU press statement on Tuesday.

Students have been asked to contact their respective departments or institutes to avail the insurance benefits.

The university authorities decided to bring all the students under the health insurance coverage earlier in June last year.

Besides, officials and staffs of the university will also enjoy the insurance benefits, the statement said.

Students who failed to register for the health insurance in the current academic session, have been asked to submit the premium payment after logging in to the university website https://student.eis.du.ac.bd.

Students will get money receipts after making payments which will be necessary to submit while claiming the insurance benefits from the hospitals.