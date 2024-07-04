DU students fear session jam returning due to teachers' protest

Students at Dhaka University (DU) have expressed concerns about the potential for a session jam resulting from the ongoing indefinite protest by public university teachers over the withdrawal of the Prottoy pension scheme.

One of the students, wishing not to be named, said, "Many exams that were scheduled have been suspended due to the protest. There is a strong likelihood of session jam reoccurring. In the recent past, we had to face significant session jams due to Covid-19."

Another DU student expressed frustration over the lack of directives regarding when the classes will resume.

"All activities have come to a halt, including the university canteen," he said, hoping the crisis will be resolved soon.

With the demand for the withdrawal of the Prottoy pension scheme, teachers at public universities, including Dhaka University, started an indefinite strike on 1 July, suspending all academic activities.

The university teachers announced that they will continue their indefinite strike and will not return to classes until their demands are met. A total of 35 public universities across the country are united in opposing this scheme.

On 13 March, the government introduced the Prottoy scheme for employees who join public universities and other organisations that fall under the scheme from 1 July 2024 onwards. However, those who joined these institutions before 1 July 2024 will continue to receive pension benefits as before.

About the missed classes and session jam of public universities, Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, secretary general of the teachers' association, said, "We are going to take special classes to compensate for the gaps in the studies of students."

Professor Motahar Hossain, president of the Jahangirnagar University Teachers' Association, said, "We are continuing this movement for the future well-being of our students. If the few benefits we have are revoked, talented students will no longer enter this profession. The nation will be doomed if talented individuals do not wish to pursue teaching as a prefession."