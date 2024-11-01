DU students demand cancellation of 7 colleges' affiliation

DU students hold rally in front of the Vice-Chancellor's residence, demanding cancellation of the affiliation of seven colleges on 1 November 2024. Photo: UNB

A group of students from Dhaka University today (1 November) held a protest rally at around 4pm in front of the vice-chancellor's residence, demanding the cancellation of the affiliation of seven colleges and the construction of a new hall for female students.

The protesters emphasised that both the university and the students from the affiliated colleges do not support the affiliation.

They issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the university administration, warning of escalated actions—including class and exam boycotts and locking administrative buildings—if their demands are not met.

Raihan Ferdous, co-coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said students from both Dhaka University and the seven colleges want the removal of the affiliation.

He also noted that 53% of Dhaka University's students are female, yet they only have five residential halls.

He questioned how new administrative buildings could be constructed for the seven colleges when there is insufficient accommodation for Dhaka University students.

He added that Dhaka University is an autonomous institution, and any decision regarding it should be made by the university administration and students. He insisted that they do not accept the affiliation of the seven colleges.

Nusrat Imroz, a resident student of Bangladesh Kuwait Maitree Hall of Dhaka University, shared her experience of living in a Gonoroom for two years before finally obtaining a valid seat.

She said some master's students are still living in Gonorooms.

The university authorities are unable to build a new hall for students due to budget constraints, but how they could manage to construct a new administrative building for the seven colleges, she questioned.

She stated that they urgently demand the cancellation of the seven colleges' affiliation and that any new construction built at Dhaka University should be for female students.

In response to the protest, Dhaka University authorities have initiated urgent discussions with relevant advisers and high-ranking government officials, prioritising the issue.

Recognising its public significance, the government has responded positively and agreed to hold an urgent meeting at the ministry level with the concerned students and key stakeholders, likely on the upcoming Sunday.