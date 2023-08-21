DU student found dead at dormitory

A student of Bangla Department of Dhaka University from 2016-17 academic session apparently committed suicide in his dormitory on Monday.

Police recovered the hanging body of Manjurul Islam from his room (no. 165) of Salimullah Muslim Hall around 6.30pm today.

Students from the adjoining rooms said that he committed suicide out of frustration stemming from familial issues and academic setbacks.

DU Proctor Prof Makshudur Rahman said that they visited the scene of the incident.

He said police were working on the next course of action following the sad incident.

"Police are cooperating with us," he said.