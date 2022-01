The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) have decided to cut the duration of summer vacations for the 2021-2022 academic year to make up for academic loss caused due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The duration of the summer vacation has been reduced to 11 days starting from 27 April, read a press release issued today.

Dhaka University resumed in-person classes on 17 October last year after 18 months closure due to the Covid-19.