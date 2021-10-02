DU to serve notices on students who broke into halls

Education

TBS Report
02 October, 2021, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2021, 11:00 pm

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to serve show-cause notices on students who broke into the residential halls without taking permission from the authorities.

The decision was taken at an urgent meeting of the Dhaka University Provost Standing Committee on Saturday.

Show cause notices will be served on the students asking why punitive measures should not be taken against those who broke into the halls and are staying there without prior permission, says a press release.

The students will have to reply to the notice by 7 October.

Besides, the hall authorities concerned have been asked to identify the students and submit a report within seven working days.

Dozens of students entered Amar Ekushey Hall breaking its lock around 2pm Friday although the dormitories were scheduled to reopen next week.

The university authorities decided to reopen the halls for master's and honours final-year students on a limited scale from 5 October on condition of taking at least one dose of Covid-19 jabs.

Students of previous sessions will be allowed into the halls gradually.

 

