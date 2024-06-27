DU Senate members call for cancelling Benazir's doctoral degree

Members of the University of Dhaka (DU) Senate have called for cancelling the doctoral degree in business administration awarded to former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed in 2019, alleging he wasn't qualified to earn the degree.

DU Senate member (registered graduate) Ranajit Kumar Saha made a proposal in this regard while speaking at the annual session of the Senate in the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban yesterday (26 June).

Senate member Professor Dr ABM Obaidul Islam also supported the proposal.

The demand for withdrawing Benazir's degree comes amid media reports claiming that the former IGP was awarded the Doctorate in Business Administration by DU without proper qualification.

Referring to the media reports, Ranajit Kumar said, "Benazir Ahmed did not have the qualification required to obtain a doctoral degree from the DU. He was given the degree on special consideration. But he has tarnished the honour of the university through corruption. His thesis was of very ordinary quality, which does not meet the standards of DU.

"I demand the cancellation of his degree."

According to local media reports, admission to a DU doctoral degree programme requires graduation, with at least 50% marks in all public examinations of academic career, which Benazir did not have.