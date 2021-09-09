DU scraps seasonal vacation to ease session jam

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to scrap the summer and winter vacation of the 2021-2022 academic calendar as a means to reduce the Covid-induced session jam.

Dhaka University came up with the decision today as the universities are set to resume in-person classes soon.

However, the vacation of Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Martyred Intellectuals Day, Victory Day and Christmas Day will be in place.

The universities are likely to counter a session jam thanks to the 18-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.