DU scraps D unit admission test 

Education

TBS Report 
07 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 07:21 pm

Related News

DU scraps D unit admission test 

The move came in a special meeting of the DU general admission committee held Monday (7 February) afternoon. 

TBS Report 
07 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 07:21 pm
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected
Dhaka University. Photo: Collected

Dhaka University (DU) authority has finalised the decision of not taking admission tests for the D unit separately, under the Faculty of Social Science, from 2021-22 academic year.

The move came in a special meeting of the DU general admission committee held Monday (7 February). 

"We decided earlier not to conduct the admission tests for the D unit. Today's meeting approved that decision. It will now be finalised at the DU Academic Council's meeting," said DU Vice-chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman. 

Earlier in 2020, the university's Deans' Committee had given the decision of abolishing separate admission tests for the D unit.

The admission seekers of the said unit will be coordinated with A, B and 'C' units.

The deans' committee then also proposed to change the name of the B unit admission test under the Faculty of Arts.

Bangladesh / Top News

DU / Admission test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

9h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

10h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

10h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

4h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

4h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

4h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad