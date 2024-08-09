DU proctorial body resigns

UNB
09 August, 2024
DU proctorial body resigns

The resignations were submitted to DU Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal on Thursday

Logo of Dhaka University. Photo: Collected.
Thirteen out of the 14 members of Dhaka University's proctorial body have submitted their resignation letters, citing personal reasons.

The resignations were submitted to DU Vice Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal on Thursday, former proctor Prof Maksudur Rahman confirmed the matter.

The members who resigned include Prof Maksudur Rahman, Dr Liton Kumar Saha, Dr Mahabubul Rahman, Mohammad Nazir Hossen Khan, Dr Mohammad Abdul Muhit, Dr ML Polash, Dr Soud Ahmed, Sonchita Guh, Dr Mohammad Hasan Faruk, Mohammad Mainuddin Molla, Dr Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, Emaul Haque Sarkar Titu, and Dr Bodrul Hasan.

