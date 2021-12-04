DU links up with Korean agency to promote young entrepreneurs

Korea Cooperation International Agency (KOICA) and Dhaka University (DU) have launched a project for promoting young entrepreneurs through the capacity building of the universities on entrepreneurship education.

Planning Minister MA Mannan was the chief guest at the launching program of the project titled "Capacity Building of Universities in Bangladesh to Promote Youth Entrepreneurship" at the Dhaka University Central Playground on Saturday.

Under the G2G agreement, the KOICA — a development partner of the country— provides an ecosystem-driven project with $7.5 million from 2020-2024 for infrastructure, developing an entrepreneurship education module, capacity building and so on.

The Innovation, Creativity, and Entrepreneurs (ICE) Centre of DU hosted the program, chaired by its Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman. South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun was the guest of honour.

The Government-to-Government modality project under the education ministry will be implemented by the University Grants Commission and the ICE Centre of the University of Dhaka, in partnership with the KOICA universities in Bangladesh and other important stakeholders.

Speakers at the inauguration programme hoped that the project will help the country attain its target for graduating developed nations by 2041 by creating new entrepreneurs and facilitating them.

The project will support the infrastructure (space, equipment, etc.) for entrepreneurship education by establishing a modern, state-of-the-art physical infrastructure at DU, and creating a benchmark for all the universities on entrepreneurship education, they added.

MA Mannan said, "The project is a good initiative from our good development partner at the time when we are passing through a transition. We are on the road to a highway of development. The project will help young entrepreneurs."

"It is a milestone project for the relationship between South Korea and Bangladesh," said Lee Jang-keun, adding, "South Korea had been a crucial partner and friend of Bangladesh during the latter's successful economic development for the past decades."

Md Rashedur Rahman, founding executive director of the ICE Center and associate professor of DU, delivered a presentation about the journey of the project.

Derik Kim, project manager of project management consortium (PMC), South Korea presented the project scope and activities.

UGC member Abu Taher said "Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing countries. Now, we need skill-based education to make skilled entrepreneurs."

Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary to the Secondary and Higher Education Division, said, "To achieve the goal for the developed country by 2041, the young generation will be the main force. For this, we need to take special initiative to promote young entrepreneurs."

Under the project, an entrepreneurship education module will be developed and build the capacity of the education service providers for quality education. It will also strengthen the network and relationship among stakeholders of the entrepreneurship ecosystem, and promote socio-economic development through research and advocacy.

ASM Maksud Kamal, pro-vice chancellor (Academic), DU, Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, dean, faculty of business studies, and Satya Prasad Majumder, vice-chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), were present as special guests.

Rahmat Ullah, dean, Faculty of law, DU, and also president, Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA), delivered a welcome speech.