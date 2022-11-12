DU IBA graduation ceremony held 

Education

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 03:30 pm
12 November, 2022, 03:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Graduation Ceremony of the BBA 26th batch, MBA 62nd batch, EMBA and DBA program of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University (DU) was held on Friday (11 November) at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the city. 

A total of 256 students from different batches were awarded graduation degrees in the ceremony, reads a press release. 

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman addressed the event as chief guest.

Director of IBA Prof Mohammad Abdul Momen presided over the function while Governor of Bangladesh Bank Mr Abdur Rouf Talukder graced the ceremony as the graduation speaker.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman congratulated the graduates stating that DU IBA is a unique and prestigious institute that has been producing skilled business graduates since its inception. 

"They must work sincerely to fulfill the expectation of the nation as well as the betterment of the family, society and country," he added. 

He also urged IBA graduates to play a pivotal role in establishing a knowledge & technology-based, equitable and inclusive society with humanitarian values.
 

