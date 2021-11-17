DU home economics unit results published

The admission test results of Home Economics unit under Dhaka University have been published today.

Besides, the results of arts and social science units of Dhaka University affiliated seven colleges have also been published.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman unveiled the results at the Prof Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom at Registrar Building on the university campus Wednesday noon, read a press release.

As many as 4,495 candidates, out of 5,545, passed the examination against 2,855 seats of the Home Economics unit. The pass rate stood at 81.06%.

At the same time, some 14,382 candidates, out of 21,132 examinees, passed the examination against 11,905 seats of the Social Science and Arts unit of the Dhaka University affiliated seven colleges.

The results are available on the website -- collegeadmission.eis.du.ac.bd.

For SMS notification of the result, a candidate will have to type "DU CHM <roll number>" and send it to 16321 for the seven affiliated colleges.

While candidates have to type DU GOC ˂roll no˃ and send it to 16321 for the results of the Home Economics unit.