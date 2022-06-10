DU holds 'Ka' unit admission test

Dhaka University (DU) on Friday held the admission test of the 'Ka' unit under the Faculty of Science for the 2021-22 academic session.

The test was held at designated exam centres across the eight divisions of the country. The test began at 11am for a duration of one-and-a-half hours.

"This year, we decided to hold the exams in all eight divisions of the country to minimise the sufferings of the candidates and their parents," said DU vice-chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman after visiting an exam centre at Curzon hall.

"Pharmacy faculty dean Prof Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar coordinating the unit exam and vice-chancellors of the respective universities helped us in this regard. I was told that the exams were held smoothly," he said.

This year, 1,15,726 students had applied for 1,851 seats in the 'Ka' unit.

Besides DU, the admission test was held at the University of Chittagong, the University of Rajshahi, Khulna University, University of Barishal, Bangladesh Agricultural University of Mymensingh, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet and Begum Rokeya University of Rangpur.