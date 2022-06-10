DU holds 'Ka' unit admission test

Education

UNB
10 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 02:28 pm

Related News

DU holds 'Ka' unit admission test

UNB
10 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 02:28 pm
DU holds &#039;Ka&#039; unit admission test

Dhaka University (DU) on Friday held the admission test of the 'Ka' unit under the Faculty of Science for the 2021-22 academic session.

The test was held at designated exam centres across the eight divisions of the country. The test began at 11am for a duration of one-and-a-half hours.

"This year, we decided to hold the exams in all eight divisions of the country to minimise the sufferings of the candidates and their parents," said DU vice-chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman after visiting an exam centre at Curzon hall.

"Pharmacy faculty dean Prof Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar coordinating the unit exam and vice-chancellors of the respective universities helped us in this regard. I was told that the exams were held smoothly," he said.

This year, 1,15,726 students had applied for 1,851 seats in the 'Ka' unit.

Besides DU, the admission test was held at the University of Chittagong, the University of Rajshahi, Khulna University, University of Barishal, Bangladesh Agricultural University of Mymensingh, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet and Begum Rokeya University of Rangpur.

Bangladesh

Dhaka Univerisity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The colours ooze out of the shop as they set up shop after dark. Bright lights and festively lit, hot pink LED light strips decorating the shop will enrapture you in a fiesta of brilliant colours and tantalising food smells. Photo: Noor-A -Alam

WaffleUp: Square is the new heart

3h | Food
Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

2h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Not enough to manage inflation, little for social safety

5h | Budget
BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

TBS carrier talks with artist couple

TBS carrier talks with artist couple

2h | Videos
CPD's reaction to FY23 budget

CPD's reaction to FY23 budget

2h | Videos
Tom and Jerry are still popular after 80 years

Tom and Jerry are still popular after 80 years

3h | Videos
Students discuss education budget

Students discuss education budget

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble