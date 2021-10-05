DU halls reopen after 18 long months

Education

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 12:22 pm

Related News

DU halls reopen after 18 long months

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 12:22 pm
Muhsin Hall authority welcomes students with flowers, chocolates, and gifts. Source: Facebook
Muhsin Hall authority welcomes students with flowers, chocolates, and gifts. Source: Facebook

Authorities on Tuesday reopened the residential halls of Dhaka University (DU) after 18 long months of Covid-19 closure.

The move comes after the country is seeing a steady decline in its virus cases and deaths.

Final year students, of both masters and honour's programmes, who received at least one coronavirus jab, started moving into their respective halls after the gates opened at around 8am.

They were welcomed with flowers, chocolates, and masks while maintaining the Covid-19 health safety guidelines.

The students were allowed inside the halls after they showed their vaccine certificates and valid ID cards.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Professor Dr Abdul Basir, convener of Provost Standing Committee, said: "We are hopeful that students of other academic years will soon be able to move back to their respective halls. Most probably within the next two weeks"

Meanwhile, DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman visited Bijoy Ekattor Hall at 10am and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall at 10:30am, to oversee the proceedings.

Earlier, on 28 September, the Provost Standing Committee and the academic council came up with the decision to reopen halls at a syndicate meeting with the DU VC in the chair.

On March 20 last year, the residential halls were shut down following a major outbreak of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

The government had decided to reopen halls and universities in March and May this year but that got postponed due to the surge in covid-affected figures in the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

DU / DU hall reopening / campus / Dhaka University

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment