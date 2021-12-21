DU hall expels third-year student for torturing juniour in dorm

UNB
21 December, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 02:00 pm

DU hall expels third-year student for torturing juniour in dorm

Sifat reportedly tortured two more students to drive them out of the dormitory and threatened to kill them if they did not leave

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Authorities have expelled a third-year student of Dhaka University from Masterda Surja Sen Hall for allegedly torturing a second-year student for not attending a political programme of the Bangladesh Chaatra League (BCL).

As the actions of Sifat Ullah, a student of Women and Gender Studies, go against the university regulations, prestige and laws, the hall authorities have decided to expel him, according to a notification.

"If Sifat Ullah is seen in the hall in future, he will be strictly punished according to the university's rules," it said.

On 13 December, Kazi Porosh Miah, a second-year student of French Language and Culture Department and a resident of Surya Sen Hall, was called by Sifat Ullah to room no 351 in the evening and was toured mentally and physically allegedly by him.

On a complaint from the victim, the Surja Sen Hall authorities quickly formed a probe committee to investigate the matter. The panel indicted Sifat Ullah for the torture.

Earlier, on 8 November, Sifat reportedly tortured two more students -- Ariful Islam and Tariqul Islam -- to drive them out of the dormitory and threatened to kill them if they did not leave. He was made to sign an undertaking for the "mistake".

