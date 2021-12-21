DU hall expels third-year student for torturing juniour in dorm

Authorities have expelled a third-year student of Dhaka University from Masterda Surja Sen Hall for allegedly torturing a second-year student for not attending a political programme of the Bangladesh Chaatra League (BCL).

As the actions of Sifat Ullah, a student of Women and Gender Studies, go against the university regulations, prestige and laws, the hall authorities have decided to expel him, according to a notification.

"If Sifat Ullah is seen in the hall in future, he will be strictly punished according to the university's rules," it said.

On 13 December, Kazi Porosh Miah, a second-year student of French Language and Culture Department and a resident of Surya Sen Hall, was called by Sifat Ullah to room no 351 in the evening and was toured mentally and physically allegedly by him.

On a complaint from the victim, the Surja Sen Hall authorities quickly formed a probe committee to investigate the matter. The panel indicted Sifat Ullah for the torture.

Earlier, on 8 November, Sifat reportedly tortured two more students -- Ariful Islam and Tariqul Islam -- to drive them out of the dormitory and threatened to kill them if they did not leave. He was made to sign an undertaking for the "mistake".