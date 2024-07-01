DU founding anniversary observed amid teachers’ strike over pension benefits 

TBS Report
01 July, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 09:56 pm

JS speaker at the 104th founding anniversary of Dhaka University at the TSC auditorium under the theme &quot;Higher Education for the Skill of Young Generation&quot; on 1 July. Photo: Courtesy
JS speaker at the 104th founding anniversary of Dhaka University at the TSC auditorium under the theme "Higher Education for the Skill of Young Generation" on 1 July. Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka University (DU) has observed its 104th founding anniversary today (1 July) amid an indefinite strike called by public university teachers protesting against the new universal pension scheme "Prottoy".

Speaking as chief guest in the programme at the TSC auditorium under the theme "Higher Education for the Skill of Young Generation, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said the goal of higher education should not only concern the labour market but also foster human values.

"Higher education must improve the way of thinking and develop human instincts."

Eminent educationist Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Chowdhury delivered the welcome address on the occasion. Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maqsood Kamal chaired the programme.

The majority of the population is young and have enormous skills, she said, adding, "Now is the time to take advantage of the demographic dividend. That is why all the opportunities should be opened to increase the skills of the youth."

Shirin said the curriculum of the university should emphasise the acquisition of knowledge in higher education as well as adaptation to any adverse environment. 

"Youths need to be equipped with specialised knowledge suitable for the labour market."

In the era of free flow of information technology, changes should be made in the curriculum of higher education while keeping up with the fourth industrial revolution, including artificial intelligence. 

"Students should be promoted by making them suitable to join various types of work in startups, including freelancing."

Speaking on the occasion, DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal expressed firm determination to transform Dhaka University into a top research-oriented university by 2035 and a research-led 'R1' (doctoral universities with high research activities) category university by 2045.

"To achieve the goals, 'Academic Master Plan' and 'Academic Development Plan' along with a number of other plans have already been introduced", he said.

Earlier on the day, teachers, students, officers and employees of the university, led by VC Dr Maksud Kamal, brought out a colourful rally from the university's Smriti Chirantan Chatwar towards the Payra Chattar of the university's Teacher-Student Center (TSC).

Today was also day-one of an indefinite strike called by public university teachers protesting against the new universal pension scheme "Prottoy".

With the demand for the withdrawal of "Prottoy", teachers nationwide, including Dhaka University, suspended all academic and administrative activities indefinitely starting today.

No classes or exams have taken place on the campus since this morning.

Another protest, led by students, resulted in the suspension of classes and examinations on university campuses across the country. They organised rallies on campuses, including Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University, protesting the reinstatement of quota system for government jobs.

Dhaka University / founding anniversary 

