DU entry exams to begin 3 January

Education

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 09:29 pm

Related News

DU entry exams to begin 3 January

The candidates will be able to apply for the exam from 4 November

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 09:29 pm
DU entry exams to begin 3 January

The admission test for undergraduate programmes at Dhaka University (DU) for 2024-25 academic session will begin on 3 January.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the general admission committee presided over by Vice Chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan this afternoon (21 October), reads a press release.

The admission tests will begin with the exam of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) on 3 January.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The entry test for the Fine Arts faculty will be held on 4 January. The admission test for the Arts, Law, and Social Science unit is scheduled for 25 January, while the Science unit exam will take place on 1 February. The entry test for the Business unit is set for 8 February.

The candidates will be able to apply for the exam from 4 November and it will continue till 25 November. Admit cards for the exams can be downloaded from 23 December.
 

Top News

Dhaka University / DU admission test / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

8m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

18m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos