DU entry exams to begin 3 January

The admission test for undergraduate programmes at Dhaka University (DU) for 2024-25 academic session will begin on 3 January.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the general admission committee presided over by Vice Chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan this afternoon (21 October), reads a press release.

The admission tests will begin with the exam of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) on 3 January.

The entry test for the Fine Arts faculty will be held on 4 January. The admission test for the Arts, Law, and Social Science unit is scheduled for 25 January, while the Science unit exam will take place on 1 February. The entry test for the Business unit is set for 8 February.

The candidates will be able to apply for the exam from 4 November and it will continue till 25 November. Admit cards for the exams can be downloaded from 23 December.

