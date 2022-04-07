DU entry exams for 2021-22 session to begin 3 June 

The admission tests of the University of Dhaka for the 2021-22 academic session will begin from 3 June with the "Ga" unit enrolment test.

"Kha" unit intake test will be held on 4 June while "Ka" unit entry test will be held on 10 June and "Gha" unit test on 11 June.

The MCQ test for the "Cha" unit under the Fine Arts faculty will be held on 17 June, reads an official press release issued in this regard on Thursday.

The decisions were taken at a special meeting of the general admissions committee held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban yesterday.

However, GPA score conditions for admission applicants have also been eased this time.

The students who have science background in SSC/ equivalent and HSC/ equivalent exams can apply for "Ka" unit entry test if they have a total of minimum GPA 8 with the condition that they must have at least 3.50 in both SSC/HSC or equivalent exams.

Whereas, students of arts and commerce background in HSC or equivalent exams can apply for "Kha," "Ga" and "Gha" unit entry tests if they have a total of minimum GPA 7.5 with the condition that he/she must have at least 3.00 in both SSC/HSC or equivalent exams.

Applicants, having science background, can apply for 'Gha" unit entry test only if they obtain a total of at least GPA 8.00 with the condition that they secured at least 3.50 in both SSC/HSC or equivalent exams.

However, the application fee for the entry tests has been increased from Tk650 to Tk1,000.

Applicants can apply for the entry test from 20 April to 11 May.

All the exams will be taken on a total of 120 marks of which 20 (10+10) marks will be counted from SSC and HSC GPA, 60 marks from MCQ and 40 marks from the written exams.

The tests will be held from 11am to 12:30pm on the scheduled dates.

Following the practice of previous years, the DU authority has decided to take the exams in divisional cities of the country to reduce the suffering of students and parents.