DU EMBA admission test held 

TBS Report

The admission test to the Executive MBA Program 2023 under Faculty of Business Studies of Dhaka University was conducted in various examination centres of the faculty Friday.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman visited a number of examination halls to supervise the test procedures, said a press release.

DU Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC (Education) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal and FBS Dean and Chief Coordinator of the EMBA Programme Admission Test Prof Dr Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan accompanied the VC.

