DU EMBA admission test held 

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 07:55 pm
02 December, 2022, 07:55 pm

The admission test to the Executive MBA Program 2023 under Faculty of Business Studies of Dhaka University was conducted in various examination centres of the faculty Friday.  

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman visited a number of examination halls to supervise the test procedures, said a press release. 

DU Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC (Education) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal and FBS Dean and Chief Coordinator of the EMBA Programme Admission Test Prof Dr Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan accompanied the VC. 
 

EMBA / DU / FBS

