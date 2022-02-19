DU, CU to resume in-person classes from 22 February

Dhaka University (DU) and Chittagong University (CU) will resume in-person classes for all academic years from 22 February.

The classes and exams will be held as per their usual routines, according to press releases issued from both universities.

DU authority said the offices of the university will also open on the same day.

CU also decided to begin classes for newly admitted students for the 2020–2021 academic year.

It had banned all public meetings on the university campus except official meetings.

The university also instructed the students to abide by the health rules and keep the vaccination certificate with them.