DU celebrates first anniversary of FBS Management club

Dhaka University (DU) Department of Management celebrated the first anniversary of the FBS Management club on 26 November.

Alumni Social Organisation and Alumni Association organised the event in Dhaka Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, reads a press release.

On the occasion, the club launched their official website 'managementfbsclub.com'.

According to the press release, all club members and governing councils of DU expressed their belief to ensure all facilities to the club members and university students and attain success by fulfilling their social responsibility for the welfare of the nation.

Shah Kamal, former secretary to the Ministry of Defense Management and Relief, delivered the closing remarks saying, "This is the first club in any university to have taken such an initiative."

Among the notable personalities who attended the function were former UGC Chairman and Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University Professor Abdul Mannan Chowdhury, World University VC Abdul Mannan Chowdhury, Palli Sanchay Bank Managing Director Khandaker Ataur Rahman, Rupali Bank Managing Director Obaid Ullah Al Masud, former Bangladesh national cricket team captain Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, among others.