DU-C unit admission test held in divisional cities

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 01:06 pm

DU-C unit admission test held in divisional cities

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 01:06 pm
The admission test for the 2021-22 session of University of Dhaka started today through the examination of the Faculty of Business Studies. Thousands of students from different parts of the country participated this exam. Here are some pictures taken from Curzon Hall of University of Dhaka. Photos: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
The admission test for the 2021-22 session of University of Dhaka started today through the examination of the Faculty of Business Studies. Thousands of students from different parts of the country participated this exam. Here are some pictures taken from Curzon Hall of University of Dhaka. Photos: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

The admission test to 'Ga' (C) unit under Business Studies Faculty of Dhaka University was held in all divisional cities Friday.

Photos: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photos: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

The exam started at 11:00 and continued till 12:30pm at eight universities in the divisional cities.

Photos: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photos: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

The venues were Dhaka University, Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, Khulna University, Barishal University, Begum Rokeya University, Bangladesh Agricultural University and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology in Sylhet.

A total of 30,695 students competed for  930 seats this year.

Photos: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photos: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman visited the examination center at the Faculty of Business Studies building during this time.

The admission test of the B-unit under Arts Faculty will be held on 4 June and the tests of the A-unit under Science Faculty on 10 June.

Photos: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photos: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

The D-unit test under Social Science Faculty will take place on 11 June and the Cha-unit exam under Fine Arts faculty (General Knowledge) will take place on 17 June.

