DU, Buet admission tests on 3, 4 June respectively

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 08:27 pm

The Dhaka University Deans Committee and the Buet Academic Council took the decision on Wednesday

The logo of the University of Dhaka Photo: UNB
The logo of the University of Dhaka Photo: UNB

The admission test for undergraduate courses of the 2021-22 academic session at Dhaka University (DU) is likely to start from 3 June with the "Ga Unit" (Business Studies). 

The entrance exams at DU will end on 11 June.

Meanwhile, the admission test for the first year honours course of the 2021-22 academic session of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) will be held on 4 June.

The Dhaka University Deans Committee and the Buet Academic Council took the decision separately on Wednesday.

Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, told The Business Standard (TBS) they will formally announce the date on Thursday.

Professor Mizanur Rahman, director of Students Welfare at Buet, said they will hold the admission test in two phases.

"We will select 20,000 aspiring candidates with an admission test on 4 June. Later, we will hold the final entry test on 20 June," he said.

The admission test for the "Ga Unit" (Business Studies) at Dhaka University will be held on 3 June, the "Kha Unit" (Humanities) on 4 June, the "Ka Unit" (Science) on 10 June, the "Gha Unit" (Combined) on 11 June, and the "Cha Unit" (Fine Arts), also on 11 June.

