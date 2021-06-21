DU approves Tk832cr budget, research gets Tk11cr

Dhaka University (DU) has approved a budget of Tk831.79 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

In the approved budget, Tk11 crore or 1.32% has been allocated for funding research.

The approval of the budget was given by the university syndicate on Monday. The budget will be finalised in the senate session on Thursday.

In the previous fiscal year, the university approved a budget of Tk869.96 crore which was later revised down to Tk774.28 crore. In that revised budget,Tk9.5 crore or 1.23% of the total budget was allocated for research.

In this year's budget, Tk264 crore has been allocated for the salaries of teachers and other staff members, Tk224 crore for their allowances, Tk168 crore for goods and services and Tk122 crore has been allocated for the pensions of the university's retired employees.

At the same time, Tk 6.5 crore has been allocated for the purchase of laboratory equipment, Tk5 crore for purchase of education and teaching materials, Tk2 crore for purchase of departmental equipment and Tk2.5 crore for the purchase of chemicals.

University Grants Commission will contribute Tk696 crore as a grant to the approved DU budget while the remaining budget deficiency will be met from internal sources. After all set and done, the budget deficit of the university currently stands at Tk70 crore.