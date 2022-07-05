DU and UIU signs MoU for research collaboration

United International University (UIU) and Dhaka University's Finance department (DoF-DU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for research collaboration at UIU Campus of Madani Avenue on 5 July.

Moinuddin Hasan Rashid, chairman and managing director of United Group, was present as the chief guest at the ceremony, said a press release.

Professor Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman presided over the ceremony.

Professor Dr M Rezwan Khan, executive director of IAR and former vice-chancellor of UIU, and Professor Dr M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, chairman of Finance department of DU, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective universities.

Prof Dr Abul Kashem Mia, pro vice-chancellor of UIU, Dr Md Zulfiqur Rahman, register of UIU, faculty members and high officials were present in the programme.

This MoU will promote collective research and high-quality publications in reputable journals, as well as facilitate cooperative research partnership opportunities between DoF-DU and UIU. Research funds will be awarded to faculty members from both universities' research fields.

With active financial support from the United Group, the Institute for Advanced Research (IAR) of United International University has pioneered the provision of Research and Development (R & D) funds for researchers to promote quality research activities in research areas and has spent more than 45 million taka since 2019.

Additionally, UIU sponsored research funds and partnered with other national and international organisations. IAR gives money to research projects twice a year and has more than 75 projects going on right now.