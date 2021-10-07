DScE to start admission to honours on Entrepreneurship Economics

The Dhaka School of Economics (DScE), an affiliate of Dhaka University, is currently in the process of admitting students into a four-year honours programme in Entrepreneurship Economics.

The Entrepreneurship Economics programme will help one to develop their talent through industrial realism and creativity to build oneself as a successful entrepreneur.

Many of those who have already been admitted were able to earn money alongside study in their student life. Fieldwork has been introduced as hands-on training for entrepreneurship economics while; the process of setting up the current Economic Incubator for Practical is underway.

Application forms can be downloaded from the internet. Later, the forms can be sent to the head of admin, Development and Academic Affairs by 14 November. The forms can be emailed at mahboob.ali@dsce.edu.bd too.

For any information, one can contact Professor of Entrepreneurship Economics Dr Muhammad Mahbub Ali on the phonedirectly on this number 01616394604.

The programme is developed to create enterprising creative human resources in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, said programme coordinator Dr Muhammad Mahbub Ali.