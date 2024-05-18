Drive against non-students on Chittagong University campus: 30 motorbikes seized

The authorities of Chittagong University (CU), during a drive against non-students on the campus, seized 30 motorbikes yesterday (17 May).

The drive led by Assistant Proctor Dr Liton Mitra, was conducted from 6pm to 8pm last evening in Nipobon, Zero Point and Shaheed Minar areas.

However, no one was arrested during the drive.

The seized motorbikes were sent to a local police camp on the campus.

Liton Mitra said the CU authorities decided to conduct the drive to free the campus from outsiders and to bring discipline to the campus.

The drive will continue, he said.

