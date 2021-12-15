Dr. Soumitra Sekhar Dey appointed Nazrul University VC 

Dr. Soumitra Sekhar Dey, Professor of Department of Bangla of Dhaka University, has been appointed as vice chancellor of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU).

He has been appointed for the next four years.

A circular signed by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Education Md Mahmudul Alam was issued in this regard on Wednesday.

Earlier, from November 14, 2017 to November 13, 2021, Dr. AHM Mostafizur Rahman, Professor of Sociology, Rajshahi University, served as the Vice Chancellor of the university.

