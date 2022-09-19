Dr Selina Akhter made Rangamati Science and Technology University VC 

Dr Selina Akhtar, Professor of Management Department at Chittagong University, has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Rangamati University of Science and Technology.

Education Ministry appointed her as VC for the next four years, said a notice issued by the Science and Technology University branch of the Education Ministry Monday (19 September).

She is currently serving as the president of the Chittagong University Teachers Association.

Dr Selina Akhter graduated from the Management department of CU in the 1981-82 session and completed her honours and masters.

She joined the CU Management department as a lecturer In 1988. The veteran academician was promoted to the post of professor in 2007.

