Dr Rubana Huq appointed Asian University for Women vice chancellor

Education

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 03:01 pm

File photo of Rubana Huq
File photo of Rubana Huq

The board of trustees of the Asian University for Women (AUW) appointed Dr Rubana Huq as the vice-vhancellor of the University. 

Dr Huq who earned wide prominence as the first female president of the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers' and Exporters' Association (BGMEA), is a published poet who earned her PhD in Literature from India's Jadavpur University, said a press release issued by the university on Tuesday (15 February).  

Rubana Huq has been a trustee of AUW and, was more recently, elected as vice-chairperson of the university's board of trustees. 

"In Dr Rubana Huq, the trustees found an exemplary leader and administrator to lead AUW to its next stage of development.  She will bring the high intellectual qualities that make AUW a special place but also the fine managerial and financial acumen that AUW needs in constructing its new campus in Chittagong and stabilizing its finances to make the institution sustainable over the long run," said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and the chairperson of the AUW board of trustees.

While accepting the appointment, Dr Rubana Huq said: "To me, AUW has always been a symbol of creativity and ingenuity. The institution's unassailable commitment to both scholarship and education, the caliber of the faculty, and the spirit of the students from all over Asia make AUW unique. With the talent and the values we have, backed by the vision of the Founder, Kamal Ahmad and the guidance of the Chair, Dr Dipu Moni and other trustees, I am convinced that we will emerge as a symbol of ultimate meritocracy with the aspiration to be better every day. "

Dr Rubana Huq succeeds noted political scientist Professor Nirmala Rao who retired from AUW after serving as AUW's Vice Chancellor for five years. 

