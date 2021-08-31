Dr. Dipu Moni inaugurates CA students, members’ placement automation of ICAB

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) has said the process of developing integrated audit software is ongoing for chartered accounting (CA) firms. Photo: Collected

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP inaugurated the CA students and members' placement automation of ICAB at a virtual ceremony organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) on Monday, 30 August 2021, state a press release

Education Minister said, "we are living in the digital age of the 4th Industrial Revolution. We must take advantage of the 4th Industrial Revolution as it changes remarkably both in the domestic and international job markets."

She said the government is putting uninterrupted efforts to turn the country's large population into human resources with the combined technical knowledge and skills to match the current demand.

Nothing is more vital than building human resources, she said adding that youths are receiving technical education and vocational training. In our country the number of enrollment in technical education has increased from 1 percent in 2009 to 17 percent in 2020, she informed. It is encouraging to see that students are opting for technical education, she said.

The minister also said the government is creating a scope for job availability, updating the curriculum for quality education, and improvement of the trainers. She also added that they are also working on establishing skilled counsel and preparing national technical and vocation qualification frameworks.

Becoming skilled is not enough for the students, besides the curriculum must include some basic human qualities including empathy, controlling emotion and conflict situations, coping with unfavorable situations, and increasing skills of communication, the minister said.

She said, "a university student graduated and came out with a degree. He is not getting a job. Again, the employer says he can't find the right person. There is a distance, there is a gap, it has to be overcome." The minister opined and said, industry linkage is needed. ICAB is like an industry, should come with steps to cater skilled manpower for the industries. Lauding the role of ICAB she said, "investment in women's development - the smartest investment."

The minister said, the country has already achieved MDG very well. Massive investment is needed to take the country forward towards sustainable development by 2030. CAs need to play a stronger role in domestic and foreign investment.

ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru FCA delivered the address of welcome while Council Member and Past President Kamrul Abedin FCA conducted the program as the session chairman. ICAB Vice President Maria Howlader FCA presented the paper on 'CA students and members placement automation' and elaborated some salient features of this portal from the users' perspective.

ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru FCA said, in the competitive market, candidates need the right combination of education, experience, and skills to stand out. He said ICT is the change maker of today's business models. Employers are looking for skilled manpower whereas our education system produces relatively unskilled labor forces, he added. There is a big gap between the demand and supply and to narrow down the gap, our education system needs to reshape with the demand of time, that will produce human resources having skilled training, practical learning, and learnings on their major areas.

He also stated that ICAB placement portal can guide to save many hours for finding a suitable job and articled students. It helps to avoid some costly mistakes, and give the competitive edge needed to get started and succeed in career.

Describing the objectives of CA placement, Maria Howlader said, it will bridge among employers, head hunters, ICAB Members, part qualified CA students, and the students aspiring for CA qualifications and also connect employers from both Bangladesh and overseas through creating a digital job bank. This portal facilitates the CA firms and prospective students to connect for articleship opportunities.

CA student and member placement automation are created exclusively for ICAB's members, students, and the students aspiring for CA qualification. It brings employers and job seekers one step closer.

CA firms in Bangladesh and all national & multinationals companies will get the opportunity to post their vacancies, and students across the country will have access to the opportunities and can submit CVs. CA Placement evolves with human capital management, with solutions that help employers find, hire and manage great people.

ICAB CEO Shubhashish Bose gave an introductory speech and Vice President Md. Abdul Kader Joaddar FCA delivered concluding remarks.