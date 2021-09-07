Dr Atonu Rabbani made BracU Mushtaque Chowdhury Professor 

Dr Mushtaque Chowdhury (Left) and Dr Atonu Rabbani. Photo: PR
Dr Mushtaque Chowdhury (Left) and Dr Atonu Rabbani. Photo: PR

Dr Atonu Rabbani was appointed by BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health under BRAC University as the inaugural "Mushtaque Chowdhury Professor of Health and Poverty" on 1 September. 

This prestigious chair was created by BRAC in 2019, honouring its former Vice Chair and founding Dean (2004-2009) of JPGSPH, Dr Mushtaque Chowdhury, said a press release. 

Dr Chowdhury is also the Convener of Bangladesh Health Watch. 

Dr Rabbani, who has a PhD in Economics from the University of Chicago and currently teaches at Dhaka University Economics Department said on his appointment, "I feel honoured to receive the offer and be able to join BRAC JPGSPH. I am looking forward to carrying on research in the areas of health, poverty, and other related issues where Dr Chowdhury has a long and distinguished career."

Dr Mushtaque Chowdhury said, "I am happy to know that Dr Atonu Rabbani, one of the country's stellar economists, has joined as the inaugural Mushtaque Chowdhury Professor at the BRAC University. I am sure he will be able to guide and take forward the teaching and research activities of JPGSPH in the intersection of health and poverty."

 

