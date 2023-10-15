Dr ASM Maksud Kamal appointed vice chancellor of Dhaka University

Education

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 01:15 pm

Dr ASM Maksud Kamal.
Dr ASM Maksud Kamal.

Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal has been appointed as the 29th vice chancellor of Dhaka University.

The Ministry of Education issued an official notification in this regard on Sunday (15 October).

Dr ASM Maksud Kamal is a professor at Dhaka University's department of disaster science and climate resilience. He has been serving as the vice-chancellor (academic) of the university since June 2020. He will replace the current DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman.

He is the four-time elected president of the Dhaka University Teachers Association. He was also the convenor of the Neel Dal, the Awami League-supporting teachers' organisation of the university

Apart from this, he is the president of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association and a member of the senate and syndicate of Dhaka University

Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal was born on 21 November 1966 in Lakshmipur district.

 

