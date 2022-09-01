Dr ABM Rashedul Hassan appointed VC of EXIM Bank Agricultural University

01 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 01:42 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Professor Dr ABM Rashedul Hassan has been appointed as the vice chancellor (VC) of EXIM Bank Agricultural University by President Md Abdul Hamid on Thursday (1 September). 

Prior to his appointment as the vice chancellor, Prof Hassan served as the treasurer at North South University. He has a wide range of experience in the fields of education, financial management and governmental administration, said a press release. 

Before joining North South University, Professor Rashedul Hassan served as the treasurer at Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology. He also served as the Vice Chancellor (Designate) at the EXIM Bank Agricultural University, Bangladesh.

Dr Rashedul Hassan earned his Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from Lincoln University, Malaysia. He achieved his Bachelor and Master Degrees in Management from the University of Dhaka. He is a fellow of the Indian Academic Research's Association (IARA) and he is the President of Bangladesh wings, IARA.

Professor Hassan has a strong record in academic and administration alongside reputation for being as innovative, efficient and a visionary leader. He began his career as a Program Officer at MIDAS in 1991, then he moved on to the ANZ Grindlays Bank as a Management Trainee Officer, before joining Bangladesh Institute of Management (BIM) as an Associate Management Counsellor and eventually he became a Senior Management Counsellor (Associate Professor). During his tenure with BIM, he had hold different positions in Bangladesh Government, including Director (Planning) of the Privatisation Commission, Second Secretary and First Secretary, Labor wing of Bangladesh High Commission, Malaysia.

He also serves as a reviewer on the editorial boards of several national and international journals. He has published a number of articles in prestigious national and international journals and he has participated in the number of seminars, symposiums, workshops and webinars in various rules.

 

